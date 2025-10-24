Guwahati: Traffic congestion and reckless driving snarl city commutes

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Once known for its breezy drives and growing urban charm, Guwahati’s roads have now become a daily test of endurance. Across the city — from GS Road to Six Mile, Bhetapara, Lalganesh, Birubari, Chandmari, Ganeshguri, and Bamunimaidan — residents are caught in an unending struggle against heavy vehicles and reckless public transport.

The growing influx of construction-linked vehicles — tippers, cement mixers, earthmovers, cranes, and dumpers — has turned city roads into hazardous zones. Much of this machinery is linked to ongoing flyover and infrastructure projects, yet the side effects have been suffocating congestion, noise, and daily safety threats.

Adding to the chaos are the green buses meant to promote sustainable transport. Beneath the Six Mile Flyover, their fierce competition and rash driving have left commuters anxious and pedestrians terrified. “The way these buses weave through traffic is terrifying. They stop wherever they please and swerve suddenly. It feels like a gamble to ride a two-wheeler next to them,” said a commuter at Beltola.

Large dumpers and transit mixers dominate the lanes, often halting abruptly or parking along busy stretches. Even when empty, their massive size disrupts the movement of smaller vehicles. “Sometimes I see a huge dumper taking a wrong turn from the main road. I once dialled the traffic control number, but nobody picked up. After that, I just gave up. We feel helpless,” said a resident of Chandmari.

This sense of helplessness has become the defining sentiment among Guwahatians. Despite repeated complaints, little action has been taken against bus operators or heavy vehicle drivers. “Authorities continue to talk about eco-friendly buses but ignore the risks they pose on congested roads,” said another commuter at Six Mile.

With the city’s vehicle population rising sharply every year, experts say Guwahati urgently needs stricter traffic enforcement, better scheduling for heavy vehicles, and stronger accountability measures. Without such reforms, residents fear the situation could spiral out of control.

For now, citizens continue to navigate the chaos — honking, waiting, and hoping that someday Guwahati’s roads will once again be safe, organized, and worthy of the city’s growing stature. Until then, every journey remains a reminder of the system’s silence amid the din of the streets.

