City police bans rallies, processions to ease traffic congestion

Staff reporter

Guwahati: In a bid to ensure smooth traffic flow in the city, the Office of the Commissioner of Police, Guwahati, has prohibited all rallies, processions, marathons, walkathons, and similar public events within city limits. The order, issued on Friday by Imdad Ali, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Administration), under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, cited frequent traffic congestion, disruption of emergency services, and inconvenience to commuters as key reasons behind the move. “This order shall come into force with immediate effect,” the notification said, warning that violations would be punishable under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. The police further stated that individuals aggrieved by the order may file written objections before the Deputy Commissioner of Police for cancellation or modification. Authorities expect the directive to ease congestion and provide uninterrupted commutes for city residents.

Also Read: Guwahati: City police arrested thieves, legal action initiated

Also Watch: