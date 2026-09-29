Guwahati: Traffic curbs announced for India-West Indies ODI on September 30

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati Traffic Police have announced a series of traffic restrictions and diversions in the city on September 30 in view of the India-West Indies ODI at the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Stadium, Barsapara.

The restrictions will remain in force from 10 am until the completion of the match. The movement of commercial goods-carrying and slow-moving vehicles will be restricted on G.S. Road, B.K. Kakati Road, A.K. Azad Road, A.K. Dev Road, Kula Basumatary Road, Dr Bhupen Hazarika Path, Mora-Bharalu Path, F.A. Road, Dhopoliya Road, Bishnupur Road, M.G. Road, A.T. Road, R.K.C. Road, Birubari G.M.C. Road and Kahilipara Road.

From noon, vehicles without car passes travelling from Lokhra Chariali towards Arya Nagar will be diverted at Lalganesh Tiniali towards Hayat Hospital and Kahilipara Road. Vehicles travelling from Arya Nagar towards Lalganesh will be diverted at Cycle Factory via F.A. Road towards A.K. Dev Road.

Kula Basumatary Road will function as a one-way route from Barsapara Tiniali to Dhirenpara Tiniali from 11 am. Only vehicles with car passes, other than drop-off passes, will be allowed towards the ACA Stadium. Vehicles with drop-off passes will drop passengers at Barsapara Tiniali or Dhirenpara Tiniali before proceeding to designated parking areas.

No vehicles will be allowed on Mora-Bharalu Road from either the ACA Stadium or F.A. Road side. On Dr Bhupen Hazarika Path, vehicles will be allowed from the NH-27 side up to Shyam Mandir before being diverted towards Ganeshpara Tiniali through Banabasu Road.

Parking will be prohibited on both sides of Kula Basumatary Road between Barsapara and Dhirenpara Tiniali, A.K. Azad Road between Cycle Factory and Lalganesh Tiniali, and A.K. Dev Road between Ambari Tiniali and Champabati High School. One-side parallel parking will be permitted on A.K. Dev Road from Champabati High School to Garchuk and on Kanaklata Path from Dakhingaon Tiniali towards NEF College.

Traffic Police have identified parking facilities with a combined capacity of 1,090 light motor vehicles at locations including Champabati Field, Ganeshpara Field, Datalpara Field, RCTRC Field, Lutuma Field, Arya Vidyapith College Field, Vishal Marriage Hall near Cycle Factory and Rolling Mill Field.

Six entry gates will be operational at the stadium. Gate 1A will be reserved for teams and PMOA, while Gate 1B will be used by car-pass holders and commentators. Gates 2 and 3 will be accessed through Barsapara Tiniali, Gate 4 through Lalganesh Tiniali and Rolling Mill Tiniali, and Gates 5 and 6 through ISBT and Dr Bhupen Hazarika Path.

Traffic Police said the restrictions would not affect emergency vehicles, including ambulances, fire tenders, vehicles carrying life-saving drugs and oxygen cylinders, or school buses and local residents.

Also Read: India, West Indies Arrive in Guwahati for 2nd ODI at ACA Stadium