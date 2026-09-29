India, West Indies Arrive in Guwahati for 2nd ODI at ACA Stadium

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: India and West Indies cricket teams arrived in Guwahati on Monday for the second ODI of the series, scheduled to be played at the ACA Stadium in Barsapara on Wednesday.

Both teams travelled from Thiruvananthapuram on a chartered flight and landed at the Guwahati airport in the evening. Officials of the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) were present at the airport to welcome the teams, while a large number of supporters also gathered to catch a glimpse of their favourite players.

The teams were taken to a star-category hotel shortly after their arrival.

Both sides are scheduled to hold their practice sessions at the ACA Stadium on Tuesday. The West Indies team will begin its net session at 1:30 pm, while the Indian team is scheduled to arrive at the stadium in the afternoon and begin practice at 5:30 pm.

India lead the three-match ODI series 1-0 after registering a comprehensive eight-wicket victory over the West Indies in the opening match in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

Meanwhile, elaborate security arrangements have been put in place to ensure the smooth conduct of Wednesday’s match. The stadium gates will open three hours before the start of the game, which is scheduled to begin at 2 pm.

Spectators will be allowed to carry only mobile phones and purses inside the stadium. Traffic restrictions will also be imposed on several roads in and around the stadium area on match day.

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