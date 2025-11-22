Guwahati: Traffic curbs around Barsapara Stadium ahead of India–South Africa Test

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: Ahead of the 2nd Test Match of the IDFC First Bank India vs. South Africa Test Series, the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Guwahati, has issued a detailed traffic regulation order for the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Stadium in Barsapara. The match will be held from November 22 to 26, and the traffic arrangements aim to ensure smooth vehicular movement and public safety.

According to the police, the restrictions are designed to protect vulnerable road users such as children, senior citizens, and differently-abled individuals, while also ensuring unhindered passage for emergency vehicles including ambulances, fire tenders, school buses, and vehicles carrying essential supplies.

Key Traffic Restrictions

1. Commercial and slow-moving vehicles will be barred from major routes such as B.K. Kakati Road, A.K. Azad Road, A.K. Dev Road, Kula Basumatary Road, Rajib Gandhi Path, F.A. Road and other adjoining stretches between 6 AM and 6 PM.

2. A.K. Azad Road will operate as a one-way route from Lalganesh Tiniali to Cycle Factory Tiniali from early morning onwards.

3. Only vehicles with car passes will be allowed from Lalganesh Tiniali towards Cycle Factory Tiniali. Vehicles without passes coming from Lokhra Chariali must divert towards Aiya Nagar.

4. Kula Basumatary Road (Barsapara Road) will function as a one-way route from Barsapara Tiniali to Dhirenpara Tiniali exclusively for pass-holding vehicles.

5. Vehicles with drop-off passes must limit their use to designated drop-off points before proceeding to allotted parking locations.

6. Mora Bharalu Road will remain closed to vehicles heading towards the ACA Stadium side.

7. Vehicles travelling on Dr Bhupen Hazarika Path will be diverted towards Ganeshpara Tiniali via A.K. Dev Road.

8. No stopping or parking will be permitted along the primary approach roads leading to the stadium.

9. One-side parallel parking will be allowed only from Champabati High School to Garchuck along A.K. Dev Road.

10. Vehicles with VIP car passes entering through Gate No. 1B will not be allowed to exit before the match ends.

11. After the match, vehicles parked inside the stadium will be guided through pre-fixed exit routes via Dhirenpara Tiniali, Barsapara Tiniali, Birubari or Lalganesh, depending on direction.

Entry Gates for Spectators

Authorities have earmarked six gates for managing spectator entry:

Gate No. 1A: Teams and PMOA, Gate No. 1B: Car pass holders and commentators, Gate No. 2: Entry via Barsapara Tiniali, Gate No. 3: Entry via R.G. Baruah Path, Gate No. 4: Entry via Rolling Mill Road; Gate Nos. 5 & 6: Entry via Dr Bhupen Hazarika Path.

The Traffic Department clarified that the arrangements will not affect the movement of emergency services, milk vans, school buses, or local residents during the match days.

