Visa Application Made Easier for Northeast as Guwahati Centre Gets Green Light

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: VFS Global, which manages visa application processes for several governments across the world, has agreed in principle to open a visa facilitation centre in Guwahati, marking a significant step forward in improving access to international travel services for the Northeastern region.

For years, people from Assam and the Northeast have had to incur added costs, besides time constraints and logistical challenges to travel to metro cities to obtain visas. Once the Guwahati centre becomes operational, it will not only streamline the visa application process but also encourage educational, professional and tourism-related travel from the Northeast.

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "VFS Global has given consent to establish a dedicated visa facilitating centre for 60+ countries in Guwahati. I'll inform you of all the details, including the countries for which we will be able to apply for visas from Guwahati. It will script a history for the people of Assam and the Northeast soon."

Students, professionals and business travellers will benefit from the reduced travel time to Delhi or Mumbai, besides improved convenience.

In a major relief for residents of Assam and the Northeastern states, arrangements are underway to allow visa applicants to submit biometric data in Guwahati itself, eliminating the need to travel to distant cities like Delhi or Mumbai, officials said on Friday.

At present, applicants from the Northeast have to undertake long journeys merely to complete the biometric formalities required for visa processing. The initiative is part of the Assam government's broader efforts to strengthen connectivity and improve access to essential services in Assam and the Northeast, bringing them on a par with other major regions of the country.

