Guwahati: Traffic diversions for FIFA World Cup Trophy tour today

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In view of the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour–Guwahati, followed by the Coke Studio Bharat Concert scheduled to be held on January 13, 2026, at the ACA Stadium, Barsapara, the Guwahati Traffic Police have announced comprehensive traffic regulations to ensure public safety and the smooth movement of vehicles.

According to a press release issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), vehicular restrictions will be enforced from 11 am till midnight on several major roads around the stadium. The measures aim to facilitate the safe movement of pedestrians, including children, students, senior citizens and persons with disabilities, and to ensure uninterrupted passage for emergency vehicles.

The movement of commercial goods carriers and slow-moving vehicles will be restricted on roads including B.K. Kakati Road, A.K. Azad Road, A.K. Dev Road, Kula Basumatary Road (Barsapara Stadium Road), Dr Bhupen Hazarika Path, Mora Bharalu Path, Rajiv Gandhi Path (up to Jyotikuchi), F.A. Road, Dhopoliy Road, Bishnupur Road, R.K.C. Road, Birubari–GMC Road and Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Road. A.K. Azad Road will function as a one-way road from Lalganesh Tiniali towards Cycle Factory Tiniali from 11 am onwards. Only vehicles with valid car passes will be allowed towards the stadium from Lalganesh Tiniali. Vehicles without passes coming from Lokhra Chariali will be diverted at Lalganesh Tiniali towards Hayat Hospital via Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Road.

Similarly, Kula Basumatary Road will remain one-way from Barsapara Tiniali to Dhirenpara Tiniali for vehicles with car passes only, while no vehicles will be allowed from the Dhirenpara side towards Barsapara. On Mora Bharalu Road, vehicular movement will be completely restricted from both the ACA Stadium and F.A. Road sides. On Dr Bhupen Hazarika Path, vehicles will be allowed up to Shyam Mandir from NH-27 and then diverted towards Ganeshpara Tiniali via Banabasha Road. No vehicles will be allowed to ply from the stadium side on this road.

Parking of vehicles will be prohibited on both sides of major approach roads, including Barsapara Tiniali–Dhirenpara Tiniali, Cycle Factory–Lalganesh Tiniali and Ambari Tiniali–Champabati High School. Designated parking facilities have been arranged at locations such as Datalpara Field, Champabati Field to Garchuk Chariali, Rong Pathar Bihu Toli, Ambari Shishu Vidyalaya, Rolling Mill Field, Jonaki Sports Union Club, Arya Vidyapith College Field and other designated areas.

A total of six entry gates have been designated for spectators. Gate No. 1A is reserved for FIFA World Cup Trophy and FIFA officials, while Gate No. 1B is for car pass holders. Other gates have been earmarked on Kula Basumatary Road, R.G. Baruah Path, Rolling Mill Road and Dr Bhupen Hazarika Path, with specific entry routes.

Vehicles with VIP car passes entering the stadium through Gate No. 1B will not be allowed to exit until the completion of the event.

The traffic restrictions will not apply to emergency services such as fire tenders, ambulances, vehicles carrying life-saving drugs, oxygen cylinders, school buses, milk vans and local residents.

The traffic police have appealed to citizens to cooperate with the arrangements and follow advisories to avoid inconvenience during the event.

