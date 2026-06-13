Guwahati traffic police raise concern over surge in violations

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati Traffic Police on Friday expressed concern over a sharp rise in traffic violations, with drink-and-drive cases increasing from 41 in April to 396 in May.

Addressing a press conference, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Jayanta Sarathi Borah said the objective of traffic enforcement was to promote awareness and save lives rather than generate revenue.

Police reported increases in wrong-way driving, speeding, triple riding, helmet and seat belt violations, and the use of mobile phones while driving. Authorities detected 963 cases of wrong-way driving and 95 cases of speeding and rash driving in May.

Officials seized 256 driving licences in May compared to 20 in April and acted against vehicles with modified silencers and illegally tinted glass. Three youths were also apprehended for performing dangerous motorcycle stunts.

Borah said Guwahati had adopted a fully technology-driven enforcement system and clarified that fines are paid online through links sent to registered mobile numbers.

He said traffic police had sought assistance from IIT Guwahati to address congestion at major junctions, including Ganeshguri and the Radisson Blu stretch on NH-27. Bora urged citizens to follow traffic rules responsibly, saying road safety was a shared responsibility.

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