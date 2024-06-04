Assam: All eyes are trained on vote shares of different parties in state

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: On the eve of the counting day of the Lok Sabha election 2024, all eyes are set on the share of votes polled by different political parties in the state.

The issue is the object of much discussion as, in the last LS election in 2019, the BJP bagged nine seats compared to three by the Congress, but the difference in vote share between the two main parties was only 0.62%. Keeping this in mind, the state BJP had instructed all of their MLAs to ensure that their vote share increased in this election as compared to 2019.

In the Lok Sabha election of 2019, the total electors in the state were 2,20,50,059. Of this, the total valid votes were 1,78,07,713. Among the valid votes, the saffron party cornered 36.41% of the votes and nine seats in the election. On the other hand, the Congress got only three seats, but their share of votes was 35.79%. Thus, in comparison to the Congress, the BJP got 0.62% more votes.

Also, the vote share of the BJP’s alliance partner AGP was 8.31%, although they scored nil in the total outcome of the poll in 2019. In the same election, the vote share of the AIUDF was 7.87% and that of the BPF was 2.51%. While the BPF did not win a single seat, the AIUDF got one seat.

In the Lok Sabha election of 2019, the independent candidates got 4.3% of the valid votes, with Kokrajhar candidate Naba Sarania emerging victorious.

In the present election, the total electors in the state were 2,45,06,236. Out of this number, a total of 1.99,88,275 electors cast their votes at different polling stations across the state.

Also Read: Assam: Stage set for counting of votes for Lok Sabha Election 2024 in state (sentinelassam.com)