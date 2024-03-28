GUWAHATI: A class IX student drowned in river Brahmaputra on the outskirts of Guwahati. The Late Inzamul Haque studied at Shankar Madhav Vidyalaya in Noonmati and added a thought-provoking story to the community. The youth’s lifeless body was found on Wednesday, sending shockwaves through the area. Haque and his mates had gone to the river in Soonchali area for a relaxing bath on Tuesday, March 26. It was supposed to be a festive occasion after the announcement of their final results.

But in the midst of the happy hour thus the tragedy struck when Haque was lost in the fast and strong current of the river, said his friends who were at the scene, adding that his the sudden disappearance prompted a frantic investigative effort by the authorities and his worried parents. For two harrowing days, the parents tirelessly searched the nearby area in a desperate attempt to find any trace of their beloved child.

The search yielded grim evidence when they found Haque's clothes scattered along the riverbank, a cruel reminder of nature's timeless force The National Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) was immediately alerted and a massive search and rescue operation was mobilized. Despite the efforts of courageous rescue teams than it hopes waned over time. Thus after a long and arduous search, the lifeless body of Inzamulhak was recovered from the depths of the Brahmaputra river. The tragedy has brought great sadness to the public and made them reflect on the fragility of life and the importance of water consciousness.

As communities faces with the loss of promising young lives, officials are reminded of the need to strengthen safety measures and raise awareness of the inherent dangers of natural resources. Haque’s untimely death is a poignant reminder of the need for constant vigilance and caution, especially in places where such tragedy strikes