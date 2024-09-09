Guwahati: Tragedy Strikes IIT Guwahati As Student Dies By Suicide

GUWAHATI: Another tragedy has hit IIT-Guwahati, where a third-semester B. Tech Computer Science student reportedly died by committing suicide in the early hours of Monday. The deceased was identified as UP resident Bimlesh Kumar, who was found hanging in his hostel room in Brahmaputra Hostel.
The reason of his tragic action is not known yet as the police sent his body for post-mortem.
This is the second suicide at the institute in the past one month. On August 9, an M.Tech student, identified as Saumya from Uttar Pradesh, was found dead in her room at Disang Hostel.
Controversies have continued to haunt the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) at Guwahati in recent times. In April, it was reported how a student committed suicide in his hostel room in the campus.
The student who died hailed from Samastipur city in Bihar, though his identity is being withheld for the time being. He was housed on IIT Guwahati campus in Dihing Hostel and pursuing the course in computer science.
He was found hanging in his room, and as such, suicide is strongly suspected. The reason for this action on his part is not yet ascertained, and an investigation to find out more about the cause has been initiated. Consequent details are awaited.
This incident comes close on the heels of a recent incident where Assam Police's special task force arrested an IIT Guwahati student for showing interest in joining the terrorist group ISIS.
Tauseef Ali Farooqui, a student of engineering at IIT-Guwahati from Delhi, had been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The police had taken up the case for investigation to unravel more details.
