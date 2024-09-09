Guwahati: Tragedy Strikes IIT Guwahati As Student Dies By Suicide

GUWAHATI: Another tragedy has hit IIT-Guwahati, where a third-semester B. Tech Computer Science student reportedly died by committing suicide in the early hours of Monday. The deceased was identified as UP resident Bimlesh Kumar, who was found hanging in his hostel room in Brahmaputra Hostel.

The reason of his tragic action is not known yet as the police sent his body for post-mortem.

This is the second suicide at the institute in the past one month. On August 9, an M.Tech student, identified as Saumya from Uttar Pradesh, was found dead in her room at Disang Hostel.