Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Inspects Dighalipukhuri-Noonmati Flyover, Announces Completion Dates

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inspected the ongoing construction work of the Dighalipukhuri-Noonmati flyover on September 8 midnight in Guwahati.

The Assam CM assured that the Noonmati-Chandmari stretch of the flyover will be open for the public by March 2025, adding that the entire project is set to be completed by early 2026.

CM Sarma further informed that the roads on either sides of the construction site will be cleared during the Durga Puja festival so as to facilitate free flow of traffic.

The approximate cost of this ambitious project is estimated at Rs 854 crores. The purpose behind building this bridge is to enhance connectivity in the area and ease traffic congestion.