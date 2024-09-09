Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Inspects Dighalipukhuri-Noonmati Flyover, Announces Completion Dates

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inspected the ongoing construction work of the Dighalipukhuri-Noonmati flyover on September 8 midnight in Guwahati.
The Assam CM assured that the Noonmati-Chandmari stretch of the flyover will be open for the public by March 2025, adding that the entire project is set to be completed by early 2026.
CM Sarma further informed that the roads on either sides of the construction site will be cleared during the Durga Puja festival so as to facilitate free flow of traffic.
The approximate cost of this ambitious project is estimated at Rs 854 crores. The purpose behind building this bridge is to enhance connectivity in the area and ease traffic congestion.
The 4-lane flyover is being raised to provide a direct link from Noonmati FCI godown to the RBI office, thereby reducing the traffic burden and enabling smoother transit between key areas in Guwahati.
After its completion, the Dighalipukhuri-Noonmati flyover will serve as a vital link for commuters, offering routes to important hubs like Rajgarh and Ulubari.
The Assam CM took to the micro-blogging site X (formerly known as Twitter) to share a video where he can be seen taking stock of the ongoing works at the construction site.
“It's past midnight now. I just inspected the ongoing work of the Dighalipukhuri-Noonmati flyover. We'll open the Noonmati-Chandmari stretch by March 2025 and the rest by early 2026. We will also interconnect this flyover with key areas like Rajgarh & Ulubari in the coming days,” CM Sarma wrote on X.
