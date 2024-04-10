Guwahati: Tragic Suicide at Cotton University Hostel Under Investigation

GUWAHATI: In a heartbreaking incident, a female student of first year high school (HS) under Cotton University tragically ended her life by jumping from the closing floor of Hotel Pronalaya in Guwahati on the second floor. The incident happened at 9.30am on Tuesday, leaving the campus in shock.



The victim, a young girl from Mangaldoi in Assam’s Darrang district, had been staying at Pronalaya Hostel for about seven months. According to initial reports, she jumped from the second-floor window of his house, prompting immediate efforts to rush him to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for emergency treatment. Sadly, she succumbed to her injuries in hospital.



It is learned that the student’s father was on his way to Guwahati to bring her home for the Bihu festival when he received the sad news of her death before reaching the hostel.



The police investigating the case recovered a mobile phone and a diary from the room of the deceased. Police have launched a full investigation to ascertain the circumstances leading up to the student’s decision to take own life.

This tragedy has haunted Cotton University, a respected institution in Guwahati. University officials and local law enforcement have vowed to identify the causes behind this tragic loss.



News of the student’s untimely death sent waves of shock throughout the campus and community. It was announced that there were counseling services and support options that are available for affected students and staff.



As the investigation started, the police officials are urging anyone with relevant information to come forward and help to understand the series of events which led to this tragic loss. The University is deeply saddened by the loss of one of its most promising students and condolences are sent to the family and friends of the deceased at this difficult time.



This case is a reminder of the critical importance of providing mental health awareness and support in academic institutions, and emphasizes the importance of ongoing efforts to ensure student well-being.