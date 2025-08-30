Guwahati: Training held on Aadhaar universal client for NE stakeholders

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), Regional Office, Guwahati, on Friday conducted a comprehensive training programme at the Assam Administrative Staff College for stakeholders from Assam, Tripura, Meghalaya, and Sikkim.

The session focused on the newly-launched Aadhaar Universal Client, a fully online enrolment software aimed at enhancing the efficiency and performance of Aadhaar operators and supervisors. More than 100 participants, including government officials, supervisors, master trainers, and operators, took part in the programme.

The training highlighted the key features of the Universal Client, including its improved usability and faster processing capabilities, encouraging stakeholders to adopt the platform for enrolment and update processes.

A major emphasis was laid on the Mandatory Biometric Update (MBU) for children aged 5-7 years and 15-17 years. The process involves capturing updated photographs, fingerprints, and iris scans to ensure Aadhaar data remains accurate. Officials stressed that timely updates are essential for availing services such as school admissions, entrance exams, and scholarships, reinforcing Aadhaar’s role as a reliable identity document.

