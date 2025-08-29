Guwahati: Training programme on Dairy Farming concludes in city

Guwahati: A three-days capacity-building training programme on “Infertility and Health Care Management of Dairy Cattle” for dairy farmers was held from August 26 to August 28 in Department of Animal Reproduction, Gynaecology and Obstetrics, College of Veterinary Science AAU Khanapara-22.

The training was conducted under the aegis of ICAR-AICRP on ‘Nutritional interventions for enhancing reproductive performance in animals’. Ten dairy farmers and entrepreneurs participated in the said programme. The training sessions included comprehensive discussions and hands-on demonstrations on various aspects of nutritional value addition of cattle feed, infertility management, preventive health care measures, and basic knowledge for identifying different disease conditions in dairy cows.

The programme was successfully completed today and in the valedictory session where Dr. Probodh Bora, Director of Research (Veterinary) encourage the dairy farmers for adopting scientific farming and strict bio-security in the farms. A training manual was also released for the farmers. All the participants received completion certificates. The participants expressed their satisfaction about the programme, stated a press release.

