Guwahati: Transformer fire near Ambubachi Mela pandal doused swiftly in Pandu

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A major fire scare was averted in Guwahati’s Pandu Borabazar area on Monday after a blaze triggered by an electrical short circuit engulfed two transformers near Aruna Cinema Hall.

According to officials from the Fire and Emergency Services, a distress call was received at 12:35 pm. Responding promptly, a fire tender from the Pandu Fire and Emergency Services Station reached the site within three minutes and found a large transformer engulfed in flames.

Firefighters immediately launched firefighting operations using foam and brought the blaze under control within a short span, preventing it from spreading to nearby establishments and infrastructure.

The incident assumed added significance as a temporary pandal set up for the ongoing Ambubachi Mela was located close to the affected transformers. Officials said the swift and coordinated response of the firefighting team ensured that the pandal remained completely safe from the fire.

No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

Authorities stated that property worth approximately Rs 20 lakh was involved in the fire. While damage amounting to around Rs 10 lakh was incurred, assets valued at nearly Rs 10 lakh were saved due to timely intervention.

Following the extinguishing of the blaze, the site was handed over to the Electricity Department for further inspection and restoration work. Fire and Emergency Services personnel returned to the station after the area was declared safe by the concerned authorities.

Officials are investigating the incident, with a suspected electrical short circuit believed to have caused the fire.

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