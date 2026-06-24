Devotees from across India and abroad gather at Kamakhya for Ambubachi mela

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The sacred Nilachal Hill has once again transformed into a vibrant confluence of faith, devotion and spirituality as thousands of saints, devotees and pilgrims from across India and different parts of the world have gathered at the revered Kamakhya Temple for the annual Ambubachi Mahayog.

Amid chants of prayers and the unwavering devotion of pilgrims, stories of faith and spiritual fulfilment continue to emerge from the holy shrine dedicated to Maa Kamakhya. Devotees from Haryana, Rajasthan and Chandigarh, who travelled hundreds of kilometres to participate in the Ambubachi Mahayog, spoke about the divine significance of Kamakhya Dham and their deep-rooted belief in the Goddess.

"No devotee returns empty-handed from Kamakhya Dham. During Ambubachi, devotees from far-off places eagerly wait for a chance to seek the blessings of Maa Kamakhya," said one pilgrim, reflecting the collective faith that draws millions to the sacred temple every year.

The spiritual magnetism of Kamakhya has also attracted visitors from beyond India's borders. A foreign tourist and devotee, who arrived at the shrine several days before the commencement of the Ambubachi Mela, described the visit as a profoundly moving experience.

"I feel truly honoured to have the opportunity to visit Kamakhya," the devotee said after offering prayers at the temple. Expressing deep spiritual fulfilment, the visitor spoke about the prayers and wishes offered to the Goddess and the sense of peace experienced atop the sacred hill.

For many devotees, Ambubachi is far more than a religious gathering-it is a journey of devotion and self-discovery. A devotee who has attended the annual congregation for the past 14 years shared a heartfelt perspective on the significance of the occasion.

"People call it the Ambubachi Mela, but in reality, it is about devotion and worship of Maa Kamakhya. Today, nearly 80 per cent of visitors come for the fair. My appeal is that devotees should come with faith, prayer and spiritual dedication and seek the blessings of the Goddess," the devotee said.

Echoing similar sentiments, pilgrims expressed gratitude for the opportunity to visit the sacred shrine.

"Blessed to be on the sacred Nilachal Hill," remarked one devotee, while another shared, "We are deeply delighted to visit Kamakhya and have found immense peace here."

Many devotees also reaffirmed their belief in the divine grace of Maa Kamakhya, saying, "Through prayer and devotion, Maa Kamakhya fulfils the wishes of all devotees."

Among those touched by the spiritual atmosphere were two saint-devotees from Maharashtra and Gujarat, who expressed immense joy and gratitude after offering prayers at the temple during the Ambubachi celebrations. They described their visit as spiritually enriching and spoke of the profound sense of peace and devotion experienced at one of India's most revered Shakti Peethas.

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