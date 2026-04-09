Guwahati Transport Breakdown on Poll Eve Leaves Thousands of Voters Stranded

Passengers waiting at stops expressed anger and helplessness in equal measure.

One commuter said she had been standing in the sun for over two hours and was worried she might not make it back in time to cast her vote. Another pointed to the steep fares being charged by smaller vehicles — autos and shared taxis were reportedly demanding triple the normal rates and refusing to depart unless completely full.

The crisis was not limited to the city. Commuters headed to Nalbari and surrounding districts reported long waits and sharply inflated fares, leaving many uncertain about whether they would reach their polling booths in time on April 9.

With over 1.25 lakh polling and presiding officers deployed across Assam for election day, the administration's logistical groundwork has been extensive.

However, the transport breakdown on the eve of polling has cast a shadow over preparations, with concerns growing that the disruption could discourage or prevent voters from reaching their booths — and ultimately affect overall voter turnout.