Guwahati Transport Breakdown on Poll Eve Leaves Thousands of Voters Stranded

Guwahati ground to a near standstill on the eve of the Assam Assembly elections, as a severe shortage of public transport left thousands of commuters stranded across the city — raising serious concerns about voter access on polling day.
City buses were conspicuously absent on several major routes, triggering long queues, heavy congestion, and hours of waiting under intense afternoon heat.
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Key corridors including GS Road, Zoo Road, the LGBI Airport stretch, and Lamb Road reported a significant drop in bus services throughout the day.
Khanapara and Jalukbari were among the most severely hit, with bus stops crowded for hundreds of metres as passengers — many trying to return to their hometowns to vote — struggled to find a way home.
Passengers waiting at stops expressed anger and helplessness in equal measure.
One commuter said she had been standing in the sun for over two hours and was worried she might not make it back in time to cast her vote. Another pointed to the steep fares being charged by smaller vehicles — autos and shared taxis were reportedly demanding triple the normal rates and refusing to depart unless completely full.
The crisis was not limited to the city. Commuters headed to Nalbari and surrounding districts reported long waits and sharply inflated fares, leaving many uncertain about whether they would reach their polling booths in time on April 9.
With over 1.25 lakh polling and presiding officers deployed across Assam for election day, the administration's logistical groundwork has been extensive.
However, the transport breakdown on the eve of polling has cast a shadow over preparations, with concerns growing that the disruption could discourage or prevent voters from reaching their booths — and ultimately affect overall voter turnout.