Assam Ready to Vote: 2.5 Crore Electors, 722 Candidates, 31,490 Webcasted Polling Stations on April 9

The curtain has come down on one of Assam's most intensely fought election campaigns, with the Silent Period kicking in at 5 PM on Tuesday ahead of polling day on April 9, 2026.

All 126 Assam Legislative Assembly constituencies will vote in a single phase, with 2,50,54,463 electors eligible to cast their ballots across 31,490 polling stations — every one of which will be monitored through live webcasting.

The poll campaign in the state reached its crescendo in the past few days. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, several Union ministers, and senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi participated in the campaign, along with many other senior Congress leaders from New Delhi. Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed his last election rally at Dergaon today. APCC president Gaurav Gogoi addressed poll rallies in the Jorhat district today. Almost all candidates showed their strength through mammoth rallies and processions on the last day of the poll campaign in the state today.

A press note from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Assam, said that under the leadership of CEO Anurag Goel, all concerned are carrying out their responsibilities with utmost diligence for the polling. To ensure strict monitoring of all aspects, including law and order and election expenditure, the Election Commission has already deployed central observers.

To strengthen the monitoring mechanism, webcasting facilities have been arranged in accordance with the Commission’s directions. Webcasting has been enabled in all 31,490 polling stations, including 31,486 main polling stations and 4 auxiliary polling stations. This will allow real-time monitoring of polling processes from the offices of the District Election Officers, the Chief Electoral Officer, and the Election Commission of India. Further, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), including CRPF personnel, have been deployed to ensure security at polling stations. Micro-observers are also deputed in the sensitive polling stations to ensure smooth conduct of polling.

A total of 1,51,132 polling personnel have been deployed for the conduct of the election. For polling purposes, 41,320 ballot units, 43,975 control units, and 43,997 VVPAT machines have been arranged, including reserves for emergency use. Additional polling personnel have also been kept in readiness, if required.

According to the office of the CEO, 722 candidates are in the fray in this election, and a total of 2,50,54,463 electors will exercise their franchise. This includes 1,25,31,552 male voters, 1,25,22,593 female voters, and 318 voters in the transgender category. There are also 63,423 service voters.

Among the electorate, 6,42,314 voters are in the age group of 18–19 years, 2,50,006 are above 80 years of age, and 2,05,085 are persons with disabilities.

Further, as per Section 60(c) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the Election Commission has provided the optional facility of voting from home through postal ballot for senior citizens above 85 years of age and identified persons with disabilities. Accordingly, to date, a total of 26,032 senior citizens (85+) and 8,373 persons with disabilities have exercised their voting rights through postal ballots from home.

The Chief Electoral Officer, Anurag Goel, has appealed to all stakeholders to extend their cooperation in ensuring that every citizen is able to exercise their democratic right to vote.

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