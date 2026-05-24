Guwahati: Transport operators reluctant to raise fares despite fuel price hike

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: Public transport operators in Guwahati have expressed concern over the repeated increase in fuel prices but said they are reluctant to raise transportation fares immediately, fearing a sharp decline in passenger numbers as people continue to struggle with rising living costs.

The latest hike in petrol and diesel prices has further intensified financial pressure on auto-rickshaw and cab drivers across the city. However, many drivers said increasing fares could lead to frequent arguments with commuters and the loss of regular customers.

"Even if we want to increase the fare, customers often refuse to pay more even if they know the current situation," said an auto-rickshaw driver at Paltan Bazar. He added that drivers are already struggling to manage vehicle-related expenses, including maintenance, insurance, paperwork, fitness certificates, toll charges, parking fees and fuel costs.

"On average, we spend at least Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 every month just to keep the vehicle running. After paying all these expenses, very little income remains for our families," he said.

Drivers also highlighted the challenges of shifting to cleaner alternatives such as CNG and electric vehicles. "A vehicle is a depreciating asset, and if I buy an electric auto, I would have to spend a substantial amount on EMIs. Even after that, there are ongoing expenses such as maintenance, insurance and charging costs, which make it difficult for many drivers to switch to cleaner alternatives," another auto-rickshaw driver said.

Cab operators echoed similar concerns over rising operational costs and declining earnings. "Fuel prices are increasing repeatedly, but app-based fares remain almost the same. We are spending more every day while our income is decreasing," said cab driver Rakesh Sharma from Six Mile.

Another cab driver, Abdul Hoque, said drivers are under constant pressure to balance expenses and customer expectations. "Passengers think drivers are overcharging, but they do not understand how costly it has become to maintain a vehicle today. We are trying not to increase fares because people are already struggling," he said.

Transport operators warned that fare revision may eventually become unavoidable if fuel prices continue to rise.

Also Read: Fuel Prices Hiked for Third Time in 10 Days as Global Crude Surge Hits India