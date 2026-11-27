STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Commuters in Guwahati continued to face difficulties on Thursday as the indefinite commercial transport strike across Assam kept regular city buses off the roads, leaving passengers with limited and often more expensive travel options.

With regular bus services suspended, commuters relied largely on green buses, Rapido, app-based cabs and bike rickshaws to reach their workplaces, educational institutions and other destinations. The disruption particularly affected daily passengers who depend on city buses for affordable transport.

Many commuters were forced to turn to app-based cab and bike taxi services, adding to the daily travel expenses of office-goers, students and others.

Meanwhile, the indefinite strike called by the All Assam Motor Transport Association (AAMTA) continued after discussions between transport stakeholders and the government failed to produce a breakthrough.

Commercial vehicle owners who attended the meeting said their demands remained unresolved and maintained that the strike would continue until the authorities provided written assurances.

A commercial vehicle owner who participated in the discussions said, "The strike will continue. We participated in the discussions and placed our demands before the authorities. They informed us that the matter would be discussed with the higher authorities and that they would get back to us. We have also submitted a memorandum to the government."

The vehicle owners said they were awaiting a concrete response and would not call off the strike on the basis of verbal assurances alone.

With no immediate resolution in sight, Guwahati commuters, particularly those dependent on regular city buses, faced the prospect of continued transport difficulties.