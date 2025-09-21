Guwahati: Tributes from icons pour in as nation grieves demise of Zubeen Garg

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: The sudden demise of Assam’s most cherished cultural icon and celebrated singer, Zubeen Garg, has cast a deep shadow of grief across the nation. From music legends to senior police officers, voices of sorrow continue to pour in, each one echoing the irreplaceable loss felt by millions.

Former Assam DGP, IPS L.R. Bishnoi, expressed his shock on X, writing, “Shocked by sudden demise of #ZubeenGarg. It has cast a pall of sorrow over the world, depriving us of a shining talent who brought Assam’s vibrant culture to the global stage. He will forever remain in our hearts. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family and his sea of fans.”

Renowned composer and music maestro A.R. Rahman mourned the singer’s departure, stating, “Along with all your fans, family and friends, we will miss you deeply, Zubeen. Rest in peace!”

Singer Vishal Dadlani shared his disbelief and heartbreak: “I can’t believe this. My brain is in shock; my heart is shattered! #ZubeenGarg has left a void I don’t think anyone else can ever fill. He was a true megastar, a man of his people, a true lover of Assam, loved by fans to a level where their pain today is just unimaginable.”

Shaan poured his heart out in an emotional remembrance: “Zubin is truly a king!! He lived on his own terms. Left on his own terms… Such a warm, uncomplicated, pure-hearted gentle soul… regretting why I didn’t call him every time I thought about him… Guess I’ll meet him in another dimension someday. Cheers, Brother.”

Shreya Ghoshal also expressed, “Truly devastated with the news of Zubeen Garg. An iconic artiste of our country, the megastar and a beautiful human being. I’ve always been a fan of his artistry, his voice. Had the greatest fortune of working with him on a few iconic Assamese songs: Rest in peace, Zubeen da.”

Bollywood singer and former Union Minister Babul Supriyo added his voice of grief, writing, “Shocked & deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Zubin Garg, an extremely talented ‘free soul’, a friend & a colleague. He was the pride of Assam and took his talent beyond borders, winning hearts everywhere, nationally & internationally. My sincere condolences to his family. #Gone Too Soon.”

Joining the tributes, former IPS officer Anand Mishra wrote, X: “Rest in eternal peace, my friend. He was truly the Heartthrob of Assam, and his untimely demise has left a void in the soul of Assamese music—indeed, a great loss to India’s musical legacy. Irreplaceable.”

Sanjay Gupta, the director of the film ‘Kaante’, said, “JAANE KYA HOGA RAAMA RE…. You sang the best song of my career, Zubeen. Still remember the day you came into the studio and sang, and I just watched you mesmerised. Gone too soon. Rest in peace, my friend.”

These heartfelt messages reflect the immense respect and love Zubeen commanded, far beyond Assam’s borders. His songs were not just melodies but emotions that bound people together. Today, as tributes flow from every corner, one truth stands clear—Assam has lost its voice, and India has lost a legend. His legacy, however, will live on forever in the hearts of millions who found their own stories in his music.

