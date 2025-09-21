Zubeen Garg Will Echo in Assam’s Heart Every Day: A Tearful Tribute to the Voice of a Generation

The Chief Minister, speaking at a planned memorial service, said,

“Zubeen da was not just an artist; he was the voice of our collective emotions, our struggles, our celebrations. His absence is unimaginable, but his presence is eternal in every household, in every heart, in every note that plays in this land.”

Outside, fans lit candles, sang his songs, and held up placards that read “Zubeen Lives Forever” and “Tumi Asomiya Xuror Xoruai” (You are the Nightingale of Assamese Music).

Plans are underway for a state funeral, with thousands expected to attend. Government sources confirmed that public condolence venues will be set up across Assam to allow fans to offer tributes.

Zubeen Garg’s passing marks the end of an era but the legend, the music, and the message he carried will forever resonate in the beating heart of Assam.