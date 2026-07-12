Guwahati: Tributes Pour in for Assam Agitation Leader Gautam Das

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A special tribute ceremony was held on Friday at the Kala Kristi Kendra auditorium, Dispur Last Gate, Guwahati, to pay homage to recently deceased prominent leader Gautam Das.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya, Advisor of the All Assam Students’ Union, paid rich tributes to Gautam Das and recalled his contributions to the Assamese community. He remembered how during the Assam Movement, Das fearlessly worked for the cause of the people despite police repression.

Prominent lawyer Nekibur Zaman also honoured Das’ patriotism and called for steps to preserve his legacy and memory.

Other speakers, including former MP Queen Oja and musicians Sadananda Gogoi, Tridib Sarma, and Ramen Das – an active leader of the Assam Movement and noted writer – remembered Das’ dedication and urged people to follow his ideals of commitment and integrity.

The organising body, Gautam Das Anuragi Samaj, presented a tribute letter to the family. At the event, it was also decided to publish a memorial volume in memory of Gautam Das.

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