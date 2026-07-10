Tributes Paid to Eminent Educationist Pramod Lal Barman on First Death Anniversary

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: A tribute meeting and the release of the commemorative volume ‘Pramod Prashasti’ were held on Wednesday to mark the first death anniversary of eminent educationist, litterateur, homeopathy practitioner, and social worker Pramod Lal Barman.

The programme was organised at ‘Madhuban,’ Barman’s residence at Gyanpeeth Colony, Gopal Bazar, Nalbari. The event began at around 11:30 am with Barman’s wife, Jayanti Barman, lighting the ceremonial lamp before his portrait and paying floral tributes. This was followed by a collective floral homage by more than a hundred distinguished personalities, relatives, admirers, and well-wishers.

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