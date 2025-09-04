Guwahati: Trust plans year-long celebration on Sudhakantha’s birth centenary

Hemant Bengia Deb to be given Samanway Award

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The Bhupen Hazarika Cultural Trust has announced a year-long series of programmes to mark the birth centenary of Sudhakantha Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, beginning on September 8, 2025, and continuing until September 8, 2026.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, Trust secretary Manjula Hazarika outlined the plans and appealed for public participation and support from media.

“As part of the inaugural activities, a cycle rally will be organized on September 7, 2025, the eve of Dr. Hazarika’s 100th birth anniversary. The rally, jointly organized with the North-Eastern Provincial Marwari Yuva Manch, will start at 6 am from the memorial site at Jalukbari, Guwahati. It will be flagged off by Gauhati University Vice-Chancellor Dr. Noni Gopal Mahanta, while the closing ceremony will be graced by Guwahati Police Commissioner Parthasarathi Mahanta. Similar rallies are planned across Assam, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh.

Earlier, in July and August, a series of Bhupendra Sangeet workshops were held in Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Sadiya, Moranhat, Jorhat, Dergaon, Guwahati, and Kolkata in collaboration with the Kolkata Assamese Cultural Association,” Manjula Hazarika said.

Hazarika further said, “On September 8, the centenary day, various cultural and tribute programmes will be held at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra, organized jointly with the Kalakshetra Society.” The 100th birth anniversary of Bhupen Hazarika will also be celebrated in Roing. Arunachal Pradesh on September 26, 2025 in collaboration with Arunachal Pradesh government. Bhupen Hazarika was born in a village Bulung situated near Roing.

The Trust also announced that this year’s Bhupen Hazarika Samanway Award will be presented to Arunachal Pradesh’s legendary singer Hemant Bengia Deb, a close associate of Dr. Hazarika. Deb collaborated with the maestro on several projects, including Arun Kiran Chih Bhushan, Assamese compositions like Asom Amar Rupahi Gunoro Nai Shesh, and the film Mera Dharam Meri Maa. Known for his renditions in Assamese, Hindi, and various tribal languages of Arunachal Pradesh, Deb will be felicitated on September 26 at Roing, Arunachal Pradesh.

In addition, the Trust plans to publish the musical notation of 200 more Bhupendra Sangeets, building on the earlier release of 100 songs in 2014.

