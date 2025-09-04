Tezpur hosts youth art exhibition honouring Sudhakantha’s birth centenary

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: In a heartfelt homage to Sudhakantha Dr. Bhupen Hazarika ahead of his birth centenary, a three-day youth art exhibition commenced at the historic Asomiya Club in Tezpur on Tuesday. The event, organised by Kalabithika, the art wing of the Asomiya Club, also marks its ninth foundation day since inception in 2017.

The exhibition was inaugurated by eminent educationist and former Vice Principal of Tezpur College, Sailaja Kumar Padmapati, who lit the ceremonial lamp and praised the initiative for fostering a vibrant art culture in Tezpur. “The spirit of creativity reflected in this exhibition resonates with Dr. Hazarika’s vision of blending art with social consciousness,” Padmapati said.

The exhibition showcases 103 paintings by 55 artists, aged between 16 and 50, depicting diverse themes of tradition, culture, and modern reflections. Notable dignitaries including painter-sculptor Kumud Baruah, retired Darrang College Principal Dr. Abani Kumar Sarma, Asomiya Club President Pankaj Kumar Bora, and Secretary Anu Devi Mahanta offered floral tributes to Hazarika’s portrait.

Kalabithika convenor Mrigen Kalita delivered the welcome address, while nationally acclaimed artist Ratnamoni Das lauded the platform as a meaningful space for young talents. The exhibition stands as both a celebration of creativity and a fitting tribute to Bhupen Hazarika’s enduring cultural legacy.

Also Read: Bhupen da Uncut: Glimpses into the Maestro Dr Bhupen Hazarika's Life & Works

Also Watch: