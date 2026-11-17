STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Two alleged mobile phone thieves were apprehended at Kamakhya railway station on November 15, with three stolen phones worth around Rs 45,000 recovered from their possession.

According to the Railway Protection Force (RPF), a team from the Crime Intelligence Branch, Guwahati, caught Babu Boro, 22, and Rohan Das, 24, at Platform No. 2. During interrogation, the accused allegedly admitted to stealing the phones from passengers aboard a running train at Kamakhya station.

RPF personnel seized the phones and handed the accused, along with the recovered items, over to the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Kamakhya for further legal action.

Police records showed that Das was previously named in GRP Guwahati Case No. 165/2026, registered on August 7 under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).