Guwahati: Two arrested for assaulting minor in city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In yet another shocking incident of sexual assault that has occurred in Guwahati, a minor girl has become a victim of two youths. The two accused, arrested by the police, allegedly committed the rape in Birkuchi, Narengi.

The accused, identified as Gaurav Barman and Jitul Thakuria, lured the minor from Narengi in the Guwahati metropolitan area with various temptations before committing the assault.

It has been revealed that the accused, Gaurav Barman and Jitul Thakuria, had been maintaining a physical relationship with the 17-year-old victim for an extended period.

The girl eventually disclosed the entire ordeal to her parents. Driven to her limit by the mental harassment inflicted by the two young men, she informed her mother of the situation. Following the disclosure, the family of the victim lodged a First Information Report (FIR) at the Noonmati Police Station. Based on this report, the Noonmati Police registered a case and subsequently arrested the two accused individuals.

The police have registered the case under the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and are continuing their investigation into the matter.

Significantly, the arrested individuals, Gaurav Barman and Jitul Thakuria, are reportedly cousins of the minor victim.

