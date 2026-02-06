Guwahati: Two arrested in separate operations in city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A team from Bhangagarh Police Station arrested Saharul Islam (26) of Lakhipur in Goalpara after he was found in possession of a stolen mobile phone. Police said the handset had been stolen from an attendant of a patient at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). Legal action has been initiated. In a separate operation, a team from Hatigaon Police Station arrested Partha Pratim Hazarika of Sootea, who was wanted in multiple cases registered at Hatigaon, Satgaon and Dhupdhara police stations.

During interrogation, Hazarika confessed to setting ablaze a Royal Enfield 350 Classic motorcycle (registration number AS01DR7149) at the Royale Orchard campus near Beltola Survey. Legal proceedings are underway.

