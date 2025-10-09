Guwahati: Two books on Assamese wedding traditions unveiled

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: This afternoon before his son’s wedding, distinguished writer and folk culture researcher Pramod Dowania inaugurated two new books in his courtyard at Lakhimi Nagar, Hatigaon on Wednesday. The books, titled ‘Lok Sanskritit ekhoni Poromporagoto Biya Uruli’ and ‘Axomiya Borbiyar Hatputhi’, focus on the rich heritage of Assamese folk culture and matrimonial traditions.

Following the unveiling, Deepak Sharma, chief editor of Bhasha Sahitya Manch, Assam, and a noted writer-journalist, remarked, “A book creates a civilization. Only the author understands the intoxication of creating a book. In today’s complex times, Pramod Dowania’s two books on folk culture have enriched Assamese literature, along with folk traditions and auspicious wedding ceremonies.”

Dr. Arup Kumar Das, retired Dean of Rajiv Gandhi University, Arunachal Pradesh, attended the event as a guest. He said that “for a writer’s creation to be meaningful, the reading community has to come forward. These two books will create a milestone.”

Retired teacher Kuldipa Das from Itanagar University Campus School also delivered a speech during the event.

The inauguration ceremony was enlivened by musical performances from renowned singer Adil Hussain and talented vocalist Pompi Bordoloi, who performed songs by Zubeen Garg. From the community side, retired Development Officer Lakhinath Sonowal of the Tribal Development Corporation, along with Ratna Borah from Jorhat, shared their thoughts. At the beginning of the event, writer Promod Dowania delivered the welcome address and outlined the purpose of the books.

