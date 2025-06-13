Guwahati: Two Children Rescued on Child Labour Day

Guwahati: In a significant move to combat child labour on World Day Against Child Labour, a joint rescue operation was conducted on Thursday under the jurisdiction of Chandmari Police Station. The operation, a collaborative effort by the Assam Centre for Rural Development (ACRD), Association for Volunteering Action (AVA), and the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU), successfully rescued two adolescent children from a garage where they were subjected to hazardous work and exploitative conditions.

The rescued children were found working 12 to 14 hours a day without pay, living in unsafe and unhygienic environments, and deprived of access to education and basic healthcare. Preliminary investigations suggest the children had migrated from a nearby district, driven by poverty and family distress.

The rescue team confirmed that the children’s fundamental rights to education, protection, and a safe childhood were being grossly violated, in direct contravention of the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2016, and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

Following the intervention, the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) has ordered the temporary placement of the rescued children at the Punjabari Boys Home shelter. Legal proceedings have been initiated against the responsible establishment under relevant child labour and juvenile justice laws. Rehabilitation measures for the children are currently underway, stated a press release.

