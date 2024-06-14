Assam: World Day on Child Labour observed in Tinsukia district

TINSUKIA: The World Day Against Child Labour was observed at Keshab Beheti Suryodaya Children Home (KBSCH) at Gangabari Makum in Tinsukia district on Tuesday. Addressing the inmates of the Home as chief guest, Dr. Nirab Kumar Deuri, Labour Inspector called on the children to build a golden future through proper education and upbringing. Akhil Baruah, the Director of the Children Home explained the significance of the Day. While talking on the theme of the year ‘Let’s act on our Commitments: End Child Labour’ Baruah said the Day is being observed for effective implementation of the ILO Convention no 182 on the worst forms of child labour and to eradicate child labour in all forms by 2025. The programme was moderated by Trishna Borah Superintendent of KBSCH, a cultural event performed by the inmates was also organized by Jinamoni Phukan and Himadri Borgohain of KBSCH.

