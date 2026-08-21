Guwahati: Two cops injured as dispute over land of ex-CM Mahanta turns violent; 8 held

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Two police personnel were injured after a group allegedly involved in a land encroachment case attacked a police team at Sundarban Nagar in Hatigaon.

The incident occurred when the police team visited the area to investigate a complaint filed by Jayashree Goswami Mahanta, wife of former Assam Chief Minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta, over the alleged encroachment of 28 bighas of land belonging to him.

According to the allegations, the accused confronted the police personnel and attacked them with sharp weapons. Sub-Inspector Chanudev Barman and home guard Abdul Karim sustained injuries in the attack.

Following the incident, Hatigaon Police arrested eight persons allegedly linked to the alleged encroachment and the attack. The arrested persons were identified as Akhtar Hussain, Nurjamal Mia, Monowar Ali, Imdadul Chowdhury, Mirjan Ali, Mojibur Harman, Ajay Ali and Mirajul Ali.

Police registered a case, numbered 172/26, under several sections in connection with the incident. The investigation into the alleged land encroachment and the attack on the police team was underway.

Also Read: Guwahati Municipal Corporation Clears Encroachments in Jalukbari and Basistha Chariali