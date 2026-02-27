Guwahati: Two drug peddlers held at Khanapara

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A team from Basistha Police Station arrested two alleged drug peddlers during a raid carried out at Khanapara following specific intelligence inputs.

Police apprehended Raju Deka, also known as Petla Raju, 35, a resident of Sarthebari, and Dipankar Saikia, 23, of Khanapara in Ri Bhoi district. The duo was intercepted during the operation and taken into custody on the spot.

During the search, officers recovered eight tobacco containers concealing 66.53 grams of heroin. They also seized 69 empty vials believed to have been intended for packaging the contraband, along with three mobile phones suspected to have been used in the illegal trade.

