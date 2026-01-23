Guwahati: Two held in looting case; air pistol recovered in city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Police arrested two persons in connection with a dacoity reported from Ganeshpara under Fatashil Ambari Police Station in Guwahati, officials said on Thursday.

The arrests were made in connection with Case No. 12/26 registered under Section 311 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The accused were identified as Ratul Malick and Jeherul Hoque, both residents of Barpeta district.

Police picked up four suspects from Bhella in Barpeta district during the early hours of Thursday and questioned them in connection with the incident. After verification of their roles, two were formally arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police Numal Mahatta said.

An air pistol allegedly used during the crime was recovered from the Garchuk area of Guwahati. Investigators stated that six persons were involved in the dacoity, with the arrested duo allegedly playing key roles in reconnaissance, logistical arrangements and execution of the offence.

Police said four other accused were still absconding and efforts were underway to trace and arrest them. The gang had reportedly conducted a prior survey of the area and arrived in a white car, which is yet to be recovered. The accused were also found to have concealed their identities using masks and gloves.

The dacoity was reported on January 20 at the Snehasroy apartment complex in Champaknagar, Ganeshpara. Police said four unidentified men entered the residence of businessman Anil Deka around 9 pm when he was away. The assailants allegedly stayed inside the apartment for about 40 minutes, assaulted his wife Karabi Deka and fled with cash amounting to approximately Rs 1.5 lakh.

