Guwahati: Two held with fake currency notes in city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a swift operation conducted on Monday night, police apprehended two individuals in possession of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) near Brindaban Dham, Rupnagar, under Bhangagarh Police Station. According to sources, the operation team intercepted Ikramul Islam, aged 28, of Bangalmara No. 1 Miri, and Khursed Alom, aged 32, of Mornoi, who were riding a black-coloured scooter bearing registration number AS 25 Z9536. Upon confrontation, the two attempted to flee but were overpowered and caught red-handed with alleged fake notes with a face value of Rs 10.78 lakh. The operation was conducted in the presence of DCP Operations Kulendra Nath Deka, APS, and assisted by DySP Barsha Das, Inspector Jugal Kishore Kalita, and SI Dulumani Talukdar. The seized currency was recorded through the e-Sakshya app in the presence of local witnesses. The apprehended individuals were handed over to the Bhangagarh Police Station for further legal proceedings.

