Guwahati: Two-hour bandh observed at Ganeshguri over encroachment

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: One of Guwahati’s busiest commercial centres came to a halt on Tuesday as traders, residents and several local organisations observed a two-hour bandh in Ganeshguri, demanding immediate action against alleged anti-social activities and the removal of illegal encroachments from pedestrian footpaths.

The shutdown, observed from 11 am to 1 pm, witnessed widespread participation, with most business establishments remaining closed in support of the protest. The normally crowded streets wore a deserted look as commercial activities came to a standstill.

The protest was jointly organised by around 10 organisations, including the Greater Ganeshguri Chamber of Commerce, Ganeshguri Nagarik Sabha and Ganeshguri Sports and Cultural Youth Mancha. Residents, traders, students, teachers and members of the administration, including those associated with Gopal Boro School, joined the demonstration.

Under tight police security, protesters also held a public meeting at the Gopal Boro School playground, where they voiced concerns over the alleged rise in drug peddling, theft and other anti-social activities during the night. They also demanded the immediate removal of illegal encroachments from footpaths, alleging that pedestrians were being forced to walk on busy roads due to blocked walkways.

Representatives of the protesting organisations said repeated complaints to the authorities had failed to bring lasting solutions.

“We have been raising concerns over anti-social activities and illegal occupation of footpaths for a long time. While enforcement drives are carried out occasionally, the problems reappear within days,” a representative of the Greater Ganeshguri Chamber of Commerce said. Residents alleged that areas around Brighu Market had become vulnerable to drug peddling and pickpocketing, particularly during the evening and night hours.

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