Guwahati: Two Killed In Fatal Car Collision In Khanapara

GUWAHATI: Amidst the festive celebrations of Diwali, a tragic road accident was reported to have taken place in Guwahati's Khanapara area.

The incident unfolded when two Scorpio vehicles were involved in a fatal collision, resulting in two casualties as a man and a woman lost their lives.

The tragic crash also inflicted injury to another individual who has been admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for medical treatment.

Authorities have initiated a probe to uncover further details into this case.