Guwahati: Two Killed In Fatal Car Collision In Khanapara
GUWAHATI: Amidst the festive celebrations of Diwali, a tragic road accident was reported to have taken place in Guwahati's Khanapara area.
The incident unfolded when two Scorpio vehicles were involved in a fatal collision, resulting in two casualties as a man and a woman lost their lives.
The tragic crash also inflicted injury to another individual who has been admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for medical treatment.
Authorities have initiated a probe to uncover further details into this case.
Meanwhile, another similar incident was reported to have occurred in Assam's Mangaldai on Wednesday evening. It involved a father-daughter duo who tragically lost their lives riding on a two wheeler in a road mishap on NH-15 near Saktola bridge under Mangaldai police station.
The victims were identified as Mathura Nath Deka and his daughter Nandita Deka, residents of Basav Nagar.
Incidents of this sort have raised serious concerns regarding road safety, especially on festive occasions when rash and reckless driving is widely prevalent.
