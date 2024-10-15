Assam: HIV-Positive Blood Seller Part of Duo Held at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Touts have become common in the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), and they are always on the lookout to make a fast buck by fleecing the attendants of patients in the name of providing blood or other services. An incident involving a tout came to light after two blood sellers were apprehended at GMCH today.

Touts employ sellers. Blood is sold by sellers at Rs 2,000 per unit, and the touts bring people from places like South Salmara-Mankachar and Dhubri, apart from other places, to sell their blood. They charge exorbitant amounts for one unit of blood from those in need of the blood for their relatives admitted to the GMCH.

The supply of blood to patients at GMCH is fraught with risks, as an incident today proved. Two such blood sellers were apprehended by the security personnel of GMCH. One of them was proved to be HIV-positive. He admitted to knowing his condition before the media. He had come to GMCH today to sell his blood, but the people at the Blood Bank refused to take his blood as his sample, taken earlier, was found to be HIV-positive. His companion, Lal Bahadur Shaikh, had also come to sell his blood, but both were detained.

When questioned, the duo named Younis Ali, a tout at the GMCH who had contacted them to come and sell their blood. However, they failed in their attempt, and Younis gave the security the slip. Lal Bahadur had earlier been charged with the same crime and had been sent to jail by the Bhangagarh police, a source said. The incident came to light only because his companion, who shall remain unnamed, was confirmed as HIV-positive by the blood bank at GMCH.

GMCH authorities later handed the duo over to the Bhangagarh police, who registered a case against them. They are investigating the matter and are on the lookout for the tout named Younis Ali.

