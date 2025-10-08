Guwahati: Two PSOs of Zubeen Garg suspended amid financial transaction probe

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a startling revelation, two of singer Zubeen Garg’s personal security officers (PSOs) have been suspended following the large-scale financial transaction. The suspended officers have been identified as Head Constable Prabin Baishya and Constable Nandeshwar Bora, both from the Assam Police Special Branch — were assigned as personal security officers to the iconic Assamese musician.

According to sources, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) unearthed crucial evidence indicating transactions worth several crores linked to their personal bank accounts. Reports suggest that Zubeen Garg’s recording fees and other payments were diverted into the accounts of his PSOs.

Preliminary findings revealed that Rs 70 lakh was transferred to Nandeshwar Bora’s account and Rs 40 lakh to that of Prabin Baishya, with most of these transactions reportedly carried out through G-Pay. The CID continues to scrutinize the accounts to trace the complete money trail and identify whether others were involved in the suspected embezzlement.

Both officers were immediately placed under suspension following the discovery. Sources confirmed that the transactions spanned multiple months and coincided with Garg’s professional engagements, raising questions about the role of intermediaries managing his financial affairs.

