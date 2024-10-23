Guwahati: Two Students Critically Injured After Getting Hit By Scooty In Narengi

GUWAHATI: Two college students were critically injured after they met with an accident near Narangi Anchalik Mahavidyalaya in Guwahati on Tuesday.
The road mishap unfolded when the students were hit by a speeding scooter bearing registration number AS 01 FW 3139.
The incident took place when the students were attempting to cross the road near the college premises. The collision threw both students off balance, leading to severe injuries.
Recounting the harrowing ordeal, eyewitnesses recalled that the two-wheeler, cruising at a high speed, was caught off-guard when the students stepped onto the road and did not get sufficient time to react.
The impact was so loud that it caught the attention of passersby and local residents who immediately rushed to the spot to help the injured students.
Swift action ensued as the duo were admitted to the nearest hospital to receive urgent medical attention. The condition of the two victims remains serious.
The medical authorities are yet to issue a full report on the extent of the injuries sustained by the students, but initial reports suggest they are in critical condition.
Local police were informed about this incident and an investigation has been launched to uncover further details into this incident.
