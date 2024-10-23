Guwahati: Two Students Critically Injured After Getting Hit By Scooty In Narengi

GUWAHATI: Two college students were critically injured after they met with an accident near Narangi Anchalik Mahavidyalaya in Guwahati on Tuesday.

The road mishap unfolded when the students were hit by a speeding scooter bearing registration number AS 01 FW 3139.

The incident took place when the students were attempting to cross the road near the college premises. The collision threw both students off balance, leading to severe injuries.

Recounting the harrowing ordeal, eyewitnesses recalled that the two-wheeler, cruising at a high speed, was caught off-guard when the students stepped onto the road and did not get sufficient time to react.