Guwahati: Woman Severely Injured After Jumping Off From Six-Storey Building

GUWAHATI: In an unexpected incident, a woman aged 33 years alleged jumped off from a six-storey building located in Guwahati's Kalapahar area on Wednesday morning, leaving her critically injured.

The incident is reported to have taken place at Puhor Guest House where the woman identified as Prema Thomu was staying with her husband. It may be noted that the woman had arrived in Guwahati to accompany her husband for his medical treatment.

While the exact circumstances surrounding her fall remains unclear, preliminary reports indicate a possible suicide attempt.