Guwahati: Woman Severely Injured After Jumping Off From Six-Storey Building

GUWAHATI: In an unexpected incident, a woman aged 33 years alleged jumped off from a six-storey building located in Guwahati's Kalapahar area on Wednesday morning, leaving her critically injured.
The incident is reported to have taken place at Puhor Guest House where the woman identified as Prema Thomu was staying with her husband. It may be noted that the woman had arrived in Guwahati to accompany her husband for his medical treatment.
While the exact circumstances surrounding her fall remains unclear, preliminary reports indicate a possible suicide attempt.
Nearby residents and passersby rushed to the scene after hearing a loud noise, following which, Thomu was immediately taken to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for urgent medical attention.
The police have been informed about this incident and an investigation has been launched to look into this case.
