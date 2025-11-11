Guwahati: Two women drug peddlers arrested in city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A team from Basistha Police Station conducted a raid at Beharbari following specific intelligence inputs, which led to the arrest of two notorious women drug peddlers. The accused were identified as Narami Daimary, aged 57 and Rashmi Daimary, aged 58, both residents of Sarubengera, Kabirali under Udalguri district. During the operation, the police recovered 5.1 kilograms of ganja, Rs 10,500 in cash, and two mobile phones from their possession. Both women were taken into custody, and legal proceedings were initiated against them in connection with the seizure.

