Guwahati: Woman drug peddler arrested in city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A team from Basistha Police Station conducted a raid at a rented house in 9th Mile, Hastinapur, and arrested Kalpana Kalita (54) of Mukalmua, a notorious drug peddler and receiver of stolen mobile phones.

Police recovered 26.34 grams of heroin stored in two tobacco boxes, 14 empty vials, three stolen mobile phones, one keypad phone, and cash amounting to Rs 1,870 from the premises. Legal action has been initiated, and the investigation is going on.

