Guwahati: Two women pedal for six days from Dibrugarh to pay tribute to Zubeen

A CORRESPONDENT

SONAPUR: In a remarkable display of devotion and determination, two women admirers of music legend Zubeen Garg - Surabhi and Bandita Bakaliyal - completed a six-day bicycle journey from Dibrugarh to Zubeen Khetra, Sonapur, to pay their heartfelt tribute to the beloved artiste.

Fondly remembered as the 'God of Music' and the heartbeat of Assam, Zubeen Garg's passing left an emotional void among fans across the state. Driven by love and admiration, the duo began their journey on October 2, with the aim of visiting the artiste's final resting place and offering their respects.

Despite facing challenges on the road, the cyclists persevered with courage and dedication. Locals along their route extended generous support, providing food and shelter to the two women as they made their way toward Sonapur.

Upon reaching Zubeen Khetra today, Surabhi and Bandita paid their homage with deep reverence. They offered a hand-woven Assamese gamosa, adorned with Zubeen Garg's portrait and lyrics from his timeless songs - a tribute symbolising the love, respect, and cultural pride that the artiste continues to inspire across Assam.

Also read: GU Youth Festival concludes with a Heartfelt Tribute to Zubeen Garg