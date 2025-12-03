Guwahati: Two youth critically injured in assault at Kahilipara

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Two youths sustained grievous injuries in a violent assault at Kahilipara late Monday night after a confrontation reportedly escalated into a planned attack involving a group of assailants.

The victims, identified as Manjur Ahmed and Safiqul Ali, were allegedly assaulted near Sarba Siksha School. Police from Bhagaduttapur reached the spot soon after and rushed them to hospital. Manjur, who suffered deep head wounds, was admitted to a private hospital, while Safiqul was taken to GMCH with multiple fractures.

Manjur later told The Sentinel that he had received nine stitches.

According to the FIR lodged by Safiqul Ali’s family, the trouble began earlier in the evening when Safiqul and his friends visited the Udayachal viewpoint near the TV Tower. An altercation reportedly broke out after Hrithik Khan arrived, leading to an argument. Hrithik allegedly used abusive language and called several friends, threatening Safiqul’s group with stones and sticks. The group eventually left the spot.

The complaint further stated that around 9.30 pm, Hrithik contacted one of the youths, asking them to come to Kahilipara to “resolve the matter.” When Safiqul, Manjur and their friends arrived around 10.30 pm, they allegedly found Hrithik, his mother, relatives and a group of 10–15 youths waiting for them. The attackers reportedly surrounded them with iron rods and sticks before launching the assault.

Manjur was struck on the back of the head with an iron rod, while Safiqul was beaten brutally, suffering fractures in both his hands and legs. The attackers fled before police reached the scene.

A probe is underway.

