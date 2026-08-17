Man dies at rehab centre in Guwahati; family alleges assault

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A man died at a rehabilitation centre in Guwahati on Saturday evening, with his family alleging that he was assaulted at the facility. The deceased was identified as Rubul Das, who had been staying at the Forever Wellness Home Rehabilitation Centre in Mathgharia for the past eight months. According to his family, the centre authorities took Das to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) without informing them about his condition. The family alleged that Das was assaulted inside the rehabilitation centre before being taken to the GMCH. The allegation has not been independently verified.

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