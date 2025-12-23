Guwahati: UFBU to hold mass demonstration today demanding 5-day banking

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), Assam State Committee, has announced a mass demonstration in Guwahati on December 23 to press for the immediate implementation of five-day banking. The protest will be held from 6 pm onwards at Chachal under the convenorship of Shyamanta Konwar.

UFBU, an umbrella body comprising nine trade unions representing officers and workmen across the banking sector, stated that the demand for five-day banking is long-standing and legitimate. The forum said the move is essential to ensure a healthy work-life balance for bank employees and forms an integral part of the 12th Bipartite Settlement and the 9th Joint Note, which were finalized through negotiations between bank unions and the Indian Banks' Association (IBA).

The forum pointed out that the IBA has already recommended the implementation of five-day banking. However, approval from the Department of Financial Services (DFS), Government of India, is still pending, leading to growing frustration among bank employees nationwide.

According to UFBU, the issue has been repeatedly raised during conciliation and reconciliation meetings before the Chief Labour Commissioner, but no positive outcome has emerged so far. Terming the delay a lack of seriousness on the part of the authorities, UFBU said it had been left with no option but to launch democratic agitation.

Around 500 bank employees from various banks operating in Assam are expected to participate in the demonstration. UFBU warned that the agitation would be intensified and may culminate in a strike if the government continues to ignore the demand.

UFBU urged the Government of India, particularly the DFS, to honour the settlement in letter and spirit and grant immediate approval to avoid industrial unrest in the banking sector.

Also Read: ASCARD Bank Manager Arrested for Financial Irregularities