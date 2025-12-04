ASCARD Bank Manager Arrested Over Alleged Financial Irregularities

Hailakandi: In connection with alleged financial irregularities, the Manager of Assam State Co-operative Agricultural and Rural Development (ASCARD) Bank, Hailakandi branch, Ashok Chandra Mitra, was arrested by Hailakandi police on Thursday.

The Hailakandi branch of the ASCARD Bank has remained closed for more than a year, while a number of its sub-branches across the district have been kept locked. Hundreds of depositors, unable to access their savings, have expressed frustration and concern over the fate of their hard-earned money deposited in the bank.

Police sources confirmed that a case has been registered against Mitra under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS): Sections 318(4), 316(2), and 3(5). According to reports, these charges pertain to alleged misappropriation of funds and cheating of account holders.